Megha Rawat
May 28 ,2023
PM Modi dedicates new Parliament building, restores Sengol marking beginning of Amrit Kaal
Image: Republic
PM Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Parliament building and restored the historic 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber.
Image: ANI
Dressed in traditional attire, PM Modi walked into Parliament premises and was welcomed by Lok Sabha speaker, Om Birla
Image: PIB
Amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka's Shringeri Math, the Prime Minister performed "Ganapati Homam."
Image: PIB
PM Modi also performed 'Sashtang Namaskar' in front of the sacred Sengol as a mark of respect.
Image: PIB
PM Modi sought blessings from high priests of various 'Adheenams' in Tamil Nadu with the sacred sceptre in hand.
Image: ANI
The Prime Minister carried the Sengol in a procession amid tunes of "nadaswaram" and chanting of Vedic mantras to the new Parliament building.
Image: ANI
The historic Sengol has been installed in a special enclosure on the right side of the Speaker's chair in the Lok Sabha chamber.
Image: PIB
PM Modi felicitated with shawls and souvenirs some workers who played key roles in the construction of the new Parliament building.
Image: PIB
A 'Sarva-dharma prarthana' (multi-faith prayer) ceremony was also held at the new Parliament building.
Image: ANI
Find Out More