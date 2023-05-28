Harsh Vardhan
May 28 ,2023
PM Modi honours hands that built the new Parliament
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured the construction crew of the new Parliament at the inauguration ceremony.
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi
The 'Shramiks' were presented with a Shawl and other mementos for their contribution to building the new Parliament.
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi
"We honour the Shramiks for their tireless dedication and craftsmanship," PM Modi tweeted.
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi
Those honoured by the PM include workers tasked with design, sanitation, and builders of different features of the Parliament.
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi
PM Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on May 28.
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi
He also installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha with speaker Om Birla.
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi
The Parliament's foundation stone was laid on Dec 10, 2020, and its construction cost ₹971 crore.
Image: PTI
Find Out More