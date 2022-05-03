PM Modi in Denmark: PM's top quotes from Copenhagen as he addressed the Indian diaspora
"India was nowhere mentioned in startups earlier. Today, India is the third biggest ecosystem for start-ups."
"The world is understanding that with the increase in power of India, the world's power also increases."
"Many times when I meet world leaders, they tell me with pride about the achievements of the Indian community settled in their countries."
"You should inspire at least five of your friends to visit India."
"An Indian, wherever he goes in the world, he sincerely contributes to his karmabhoomi, to that country."
"Vasudev kutumbhakam concept is extensively spread, is deep-rooted and is higher than the Himalayas. Whatever India is achieving today, that achievement is not only of India, but it is almost one-fifth of humanity."
"Social harmony, values of oneness, and co-existence are the same in all Indians and this is our power."
