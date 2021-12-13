PM Modi in Varanasi: Here's a look at events of Day 1
Image: @BJP4INDIA/TWITTER
PM Modi offered prayers at Shri Kaal Bhairav Temple in Kashi.
Image: @BJP4India/ Twitter
PM Modi took a holy dip in Ganga at Lalita Ghat in Varanasi
Image: @BJP4India/ Twitter
PM Modi planted a sapling on the premises of Kashi Vishwanath Dham.
@DDNEWS/TWITTER
PM Modi headed to Kashi Temple
Image: @narendramodi/ Twitter
PM Modi offered prayers to Lord Shiva at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.
Image: @narendramodi/ Twitter
PM Modi greeted the labourers working in the construction of Kashi Vishwanath Dham by showering them with flowers.
Image: @BJP4India/ Twitter
PM Modi inaugurated phase 1 of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores.
Image: @BJP4India/ Twitter
After inaugurating Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, PM Narendra Modi started his address with the chant of 'Har Har Mahadev'.
Image: @BJP4India/ Twitter
PM Modi had lunch with the workers involved in the construction work of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor.
Image: @narendramodi/ Twitter
PM Modi offered prayers in front of the statue of Mother India established in Kashi Vishwanath Dham.
Image: @narendramodi/ Twitter
PM Modi attended Ganga Aarti from Vivekananda Cruise
Image: @BJP4India/ Twitter