Vishal Tiwari
Jul 28 ,2022
PM Modi inaugurates 44th Chess Olympiad in grand opening ceremony in Chennai; See pics
Image: Republic
The 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad kicked off on Thursday in Chennai. PM Modi and TN CM MK Stalin attended the event.
Image: Republic
The opening ceremony for the Chess olympiad was held at the Nehru stadium in Chennai.
Image: Republic
The event began with performances from various artists like the one displayed in the image featuring a sand artist.
Image: Republic
Superstar Rajinikanth and his daughter Aishwariya were also spotted among the dignitaries.
Image: Twitter
The picture shows the grand stage where PM Modi, MK Stalin, and other guests were seated during the event.
Image: Republic
In this picture, a dance group can be seen performing at the opening ceremony of the event.
Image: Republic
Lydian Nadhaswaram also performed at the opening ceremony where he impressed everyone with his incredible piano skills.
Image: Republic
