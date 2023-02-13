Megha Rawat
Feb 13 ,2023
PM Modi inaugurates Asia's largest air show 'Aero India 2023' in Bengaluru
Image: Republic
PM Modi arrived at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka in Bengaluru for Aero Show 2023.
Republic
The aircraft's breathtaking manoeuvres, crossings, and spins provided a stunning demonstration of the Indian Air Force's aerial prowess.
Image: Republic
PM Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai released commemorative stamps at Aero India 2023
Image: Republic
'Aero India is another example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat': PM Modi while addressing the gathering at Aero India 2023.
Image: Republic
The thunderous and mighty air jet Sukhoi-30 MKI offered an electrifying aerial display and flypast during Aero India 2023.
Image: Republic
The Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) "Prachand" displayed its aerobatic capabilities in the sky of Bengaluru at the inaugural 14th edition of Aero India 2023.
Image: Republic
Surya Kiran 2 and Surya Kiran 3 rolled round while performing an aerobatic display at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru.
Image: Republic
Indian Air Force's magnificent C-17 Globemaster also performed an aerobatic display at the Aero India 2023.
Image: Republic
Find Out More