Deeksha Sharma
Jun 21 ,2023
PM Modi meets Elon Musk, turns Tesla mogul into a 'fan'
(Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tesla CEO Elon Musk sat down for talks in New York on Tuesday.
(Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia)
Speaking to Republic, Musk called himself a "fan" of PM Modi and lauded the leader's openness to new business endeavours.
(Image: Republic)
Musk also shared his intention to introduce SpaceX's Starlink constellation in India at some point in the future.
(Image: AP)
When asked to about ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's remarks against the Indian gov, Musk emphasised the importance of acting in accordance with local governments.
(Image: AP)
This isn't the first time that the prime minister and business tycoon have met.
(Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)
In 2015, the duo did a tour of Tesla's factory in Fremont, California.
(Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)
