PM Modi Meets His Mother In Gandhinagar After BJP's Massive Victory In 4 State Elections
Image: Republic
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reunited with his mother during his 2-day visit to Gujarat.
Image: Republic
After completing a roadshow and delivering an address at the Panchayat Mahasammelan, PM Modi reached Gandhinagar to meet his mother Hira Ben.
Image: Republic
In the series of images, PM Modi can be seen greeting his mother and seeking her blessings.
Image: Republic
The two can also be seen seated at the dining table, sharing dinner together at the end of the day.
Image: Republic
PM Modi's visit to his mother comes a day after the BJP registered a sweeping win in 4 states- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.
Image: @narendramodi/Twitter
PM Modi has now reached Gujarat to sound the poll bugle for the December 2022 state elections.
Image: @BJP4India/Twitter