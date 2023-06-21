Saumya joshi
Jun 21 ,2023
PM Modi meets thought-leaders from various fields in the US
Image: Twitter/ @MEAIndia
PM Modi kick-started his visit to the US with a discussion with distinguished mathematical statisticians, public intellectuals & authors, and professors.
Image: Twitter/ @MEAIndia
Talking to Professor Nassim Nicholas Taleb, PM Modi praised him for his contribution to bringing complex ideas of risk and fragility to popular conversations.
Image: Twitter/ @MEAIndia
PM Modi held an engrossing conversation with Buddhist scholar and author, Padma Shri, Robert Thurman. Perspectives on Buddhist values were exchanged.
Image: Twitter/ @MEAIndia
A fruitful meeting between PM Modi & investor, author and co-founder of hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio.
Image: Twitter/ @MEAIndia
PM Modi shared the reforms of the government to foster economic growth, including the reduction of compliances and decriminalisation of legal provisions.
Image: Twitter/ @MEAIndia
PM Modi interacted with celebrated US astrophysicist, author and science communicator, Neil deGrasse Tyson.
Image: Twitter/ @MEAIndia
Both talked about inculcating scientific temperament among youth. Various space exploration missions undertaken by India were also part of the discussion.
Image: Twitter/ @MEAIndia
PM Modi holds talks with a group of eminent US academics from diverse fields. The talks emphasised on possibilities of enhancing research collaborations.
Image: Twitter/ @MEAIndia
PM Modi invited them to enhance their presence in India as it embarks on its transformation during the Amritkaal.
Image: Twitter/ @MEAIndia
A stimulating was exchanged between PM Modi and eminent economist and Nobel laureate Prof Paul Romer.
Image: Twitter/ @MEAIndia
They discussed India’s digital journey, including the use of Aadhar card and innovative tools like Digilocker.
Image: Twitter/ @MEAIndia
PM Modi held talks with various think tank experts, where they covered a range of developmental and geopolitical issues.
Image: Twitter/ @MEAIndia
PM Modi discussed various matters pertaining to health with a group of leading US experts from the health sector.
Image: Twitter/ @MEAIndia
PM Modi lauded renowned Indian-American vocalist and composer, Falguni Shah for her song ‘Abundance in Millets’ which raises awareness.
Image: Twitter/ @MEAIndia
PM Modi met with renowned business magnate and investor, Elon Musk. He praised Musk for his efforts at making technology accessible and affordable.
Image: Twitter/ @MEAIndia
PM Modi invited him to explore opportunities in India for investments in electric mobility and the commercial space sector.
Image: Twitter/ @MEAIndia
Find Out More