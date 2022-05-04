PM Modi participates in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Heads of Government participate in India-Nordic Summit at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark on Wednesday.
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi
PM Modi and the French leadership discussions aimed at bolstering strategic partnership, predominantly in areas such as clean energy environment, People to People ties, space, digital, manufacturing in high-end sectors.
Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia
Prior to the commencement of the summit, the Prime Minister also held bilateral summit meetings with the leaders of Norway, Sweden, Iceland, and Finland.
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi
PM Modi met his Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin to discuss ways to further cement bilateral ties in trade, investment, technology, and other sectors.
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi
On the sidelines of the India-Nordic Summit, the Indian premier met Katrín Jakobsdóttir, the Prime Minister of Iceland on Wednesday.
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Støre and marked their first meeting since the assumption of office by PM Jonas Gahr Støre in October 2021.
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi