Megha Rawat
Jul 13 ,2023
PM Modi receives thunderous welcome in France, set to attend Bastille Day celebrations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday landed in Paris, France for an official two-day visit.
PM Modi was received by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne at the Orly Airport.
The Prime Minister received a ceremonial welcome on his arrival at the Paris Airport which included the band members of the French Military.
PM Modi greeted the members of the Indian diaspora who had gathered to welcome him outside a hotel in Paris.
PM Modi has been invited as the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.
Modi will meet with President of the French Senate, Gerard Larcher and PM Elisabeth Borne later today, before taking part in a private dinner hosted by Macron.
