Megha Rawat

Nov 01 ,2022

PM Modi reviews Morbi bridge collapse site, meets survivors, orders detailed probe
Image: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Morbi bridge collapse site in Gujarat. Image: ANI
PM Modi along with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel took an aerial review of the Morbi bridge collapse site. Image: ANI
Search and rescue operations are underway in the Machchhu river in Morbi Image: ANI
PM Modi met personnel who have been involved in rescue and relief operations at the site. Image: ANI
PM Modi reached the Civil Hospital in Morbi to meet the injured. Image: ANI
The Prime Minister met the survivors of the Morbi bridge collapse. Image: ANI
He then left for the SP office in Gujarat's Morbi to chair a high-level meeting. Image: ANI
The PM met with senior officials and placed focus on the detailed investigation into the incident. Image: ANI
