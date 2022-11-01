Megha Rawat
Nov 01 ,2022
PM Modi reviews Morbi bridge collapse site, meets survivors, orders detailed probe
Image: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Morbi bridge collapse site in Gujarat.
Image: ANI
PM Modi along with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel took an aerial review of the Morbi bridge collapse site.
Image: ANI
Search and rescue operations are underway in the Machchhu river in Morbi
Image: ANI
PM Modi met personnel who have been involved in rescue and relief operations at the site.
Image: ANI
PM Modi reached the Civil Hospital in Morbi to meet the injured.
Image: ANI
The Prime Minister met the survivors of the Morbi bridge collapse.
Image: ANI
He then left for the SP office in Gujarat's Morbi to chair a high-level meeting.
Image: ANI
The PM met with senior officials and placed focus on the detailed investigation into the incident.
Image: ANI
Find Out More