PM Modi to launch six-lane Purvanchal Expressway on Tuesday
Image: PIB
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway at UP's Sultanpur district on November 16.
Image: PIB
The six-lane Purvanchal Expressway is 341 km long and originates from Chaudsarai, Lucknow and stretches till Hydaria on NH 31.
Image: PIB
The project which will further be expanded to eight lanes and is said to bring multiple benefits for UP’s economic progress
Image: PIB
PM Modi will reach the inauguration site at 1:30 pm on board an IAF aircraft which will land directly on the expressway
Image: PTI
The Purvanchal Expressway is constructed at a cost of Rs 22500 and will also facilitate the emergency landing of IAF aircraft
Image: PTI