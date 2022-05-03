PM Modi tours Mette Frederiksen's residence; converses with Denmark counterpart
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, met his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen.
The two leaders held a conversation at the latter's residence in Copenhagen.
PM Modi and Danish PM Frederiksen discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest to boost the bilateral relationship.
The Indian premier also took a private tour of Marienborg, which is the residence of his Danish counterpart in Copenhagen.
The PM's Office also shared pictures of the premiers' meeting and said, "Conversations in Copenhagen aimed at boosting India-Denmark friendship."
The Ministry of External Affairs earlier said that this will be PM's first visit to Denmark but his third summit-level interaction with the Danish PM.
After landing at Copenhagen, PM Modi tweeted, ""I am very grateful to PM Frederiksen for the warm welcome. This visit will go a long way in further cementing India-Denmark ties."
