PM Modi Tours Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya; Pictures Show Why Museum Is A Must-visit Site
Image: Republic
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the ‘Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya’ in Delhi as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.
Image: Republic
PM Narendra Modi reached the PM Sanghralaya on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti and became the first person to buy a ticket for the museum.
Image: Republic
The museum has been built in order to create awareness about India’s Prime Ministers and their contributions to the nation to date.
Image: Republic
PM Modi inaugurated the PM Sangrahalaya that has been built in Block 2 of the Teen Murti Bhavan.
Image: Republic
Guided by the vision of the incumbent Prime Minister, the museum tells the story of India after independence through the lives and contributions of its Prime Ministers.
Image: Republic
Inaugurating the building, PM Modi walked through the corridors and watched the various installations, paintings, and other areas.
Image: Republic
The Sangrahalaya recognises the contributions of all of India's Prime Ministers, regardless of their ideology or tenure in office.
Image: Republic
The museum has Holograms, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Multi-touch, multi-media, interactive kiosks, and computerised kinetic sculptures.
Image: Republic
The design of the PM Sangrahalaya is inspired by the Rising India narrative - India is shaped and moulded by the hands of its leaders.
Image: Republic
The Prime Ministers’ museum logo represents the hands of the people of India holding the Chakra, symbolising the nation its democracy.
Image: Republic
The PM also met with all the dignitaries present at the venue.
Image: Republic