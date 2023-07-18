Abheet Sajwan
Jul 19 ,2023
PM Modi's all-out attack on Opposition Meet of 'Corrupt Dynasts' | Top quotes
Credit: @Kharge/Republic
1. Nafrat hai, Ghotale hai, Tushtikaran Hai, Mann Kaale Hain...(there is hate, scams, appeasement and black hearts)
Credit: INCIndia/ANI
Seeing these people in one frame, I remembered some lines, "The condition is something, the label is something, the product is something".
Credit: ANI
People of the country are saying this is a 'Kattar Bhrashtachar Sammelan'- a staunchly corrupt conference. Their product is guarantee of Rs 20 lakh crore scam.
Credit: @BJP4India/PTI
If someone is out on bail in corruption case, they are seen with respect. If someone insults a community, gets punished by court, he's honoured
Credit: Republic/PTI
These days, these people are gathered in Bengaluru. At one time, there was a song which was very popular: ‘Ek Chehre par kai Chehre laga lete hain log’
Credit: @kharge/PTI
A democracy is of the people, for the people, by the people. But the dynasts have only one policy – of the family, by the family, for the family.
Credit: @Kharge/ANI
Be it atrocities against women or paper leaks in Rajasthan, they don't see any of it. When some leaders resort to scams for liquor, the alliance shields them.
Credit: @Kharge/ANI
Amidst the conspiracies of these people, we have to dedicate ourselves to the development of the country.
Credit: ANI/Republic
Find Out More