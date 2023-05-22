Anmol Singla
May 22 ,2023
PM Modi's historic trip to Papua New Guinea: A Timeline
PM Modi arrived landed in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea on Sunday evening and was received by PNG PM James Marape, he was given a full ceremonial welcome.
The Indian community in Papua New Guinea greeted PM Modi, while the latter interacted with them at the airport and outside his hotel.
PM Modi started off Monday in Papua New Guinea with a discussion with Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae.
PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Papua New Guinea PM James Marape of Papua New Guinea, the duo discussed "ways to augment cooperation" in various fields.
"At the FIPIC Summit in Papua New Guinea with fellow FIPIC leaders," tweeted PM Narendra Modi.
PM Marape and PM Modi released the Thirukkural in Tok Pisin language. Thirukkural is an iconic work, which provides valuable insights across different subjects.
PM Modi held deliberations with PM Fiame Naomi Mata’afa of Samoa on ways to boost bilateral ties.
PM Modi greeted PM Manasseh Sogavare of Solomon Islands on the sidelines of FIPIC Summit.
PM Modi interacted with PM Kausea Natano of Tuvalu at the FIPIC Summit in Papua New Guinea.
PM Modi held a discussion with President Russ Joseph Kun of the Republic of Nauru.
PM Modi conversed with PM Siaosi ‘Ofakivahafolau Sovaleni commonly known as Hu'akavameiliku of the Kingdom of Tonga on the sidelines of FIPIC Summit.
PM Modi continued his conversation with PM Mark Brown of Cook Islands, the duo had met in Hiroshima, Japan on Sunday (May 21).
PM Modi met Minister Kitlang Kabua of Republic of Marshall Islands.
PM Alatoi Ishmael Kalsakau of Vanuatu spoke with PM Modi in Papua New Guinea to further boost ties between the two nations.
PM Modi also met with Henry Puna, Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF).
PM Modi met Dalton Emani Makamau Tagelagi, Premier of Niue and held a conversation ranging various topics with him.
PM Modi interacted with President Taneti Maamau of the Republic of Kiribati on Monday.
PM Modi met President Surangel S. Whipps Jr. of the Republic of Palau on the sidelines of FIPIC Summit.
Sitiveni Rabuka, Prime Minister of Fiji held a conversation with PM Modi to discuss Fiji's ties with India. PM Modi had visited the island nation in 2014.
PM Modi stands for a photograph with leaders of Pacific Island Countries (PIC).
President Surangel Whipps Jr. of Palau gifted PM Modi an Ebakl, a tool of great cultural significance among the people of Palau.
The Fiji PM Rabuka conferred PM Modi with the Companion of the Order of Fiji, the highest civilian honour of the island nation.
Papua New Guinea also conferred PM Modi with the Companion of the Order of Logohu, the highest civilian honour of the country.
PM Modi also interacted with alumni of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme from across Pacific Island Countries (PIC).
PM Modi held a range of bilateral discussions with New Zealand PM Chris Hipkins who sources say especially flew to the nation to meet him.
PM Modi was accorded the Guard of Honour once again on his departure at the airport in Port Moresby as he emplaned for Sydney, Australia.
PM Modi left Papua New Guinea after a visit he described as "a historic one", becoming the first Indian PM to visit the island nation.
PM Modi arrived in Sydney, Australia on Monday evening for the final leg of his three-nation tour.
