Ajay Sharma
Jun 23 ,2023
PM Narendra Modi delivers historic speech at US Congress
Image: PIB
In his historic speech at US Congress, PM Modi covered many grounds; from tech to economy and war to terrorism. Here's what he said.
Image: PIB
"When I first visited the US as PM, India was the 10th largest economy in the world. Today, India is the 5th largest economy. It will be the 3rd largest soon."
Image: Twitter/@BJP4India
While pointing out at China, the PM expressed concerns about coercion & confrontation in the Indo-Pacific region and emphasised stability in the region.
Image: PIB
"Every 100 miles, our cuisine changes, from Dosa to Alu Paratha... We are home to all faiths in the world. In India, diversity is a natural way of life."
Image: PIB
Slamming state-sponsored terrorism, he said, "Terrorism is an enemy of humanity & there can be no ifs or buts in dealing with it. Must overcome these forces."
Image: Twitter/@BJP4India
"When Indians fly more, a single order for aircrafts creates more than a million jobs in forty-four states in America," PM Modi said.
Image: PIB
PM Modi lauded the India-US relationship, calling it as "like the sun in this new dawn." He recited a poem of his own composition: "The Sun has just risen."
Image: PIB
"Today India and the US are working together, in space & in seas, in science & in semi-conductors, in start-ups & sustainability, in tech & in trade."
Image: PIB
"A woman has risen from a humble tribal background, to be our Head of State. Today, women serve our country in the Army, Navy & Air Force."
Image: PIB
"Today, we stand at a new dawn in our relationship that will not only shape the destiny of our two nations but also that of the world."
Image: PIB
