Poco F4 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 870 SoC: Check specs and price here
The Poco F4 5G comes with a 6.67inch FHD+ display.
The top panel of the smartphone has an IR sensor, speaker and a secondary mic. The bottom panel has another speaker, Type-C port and SIM tray.
The right panel of the smartphone has volume rockers and a power button. The left panel is all clear.
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.
Poco F4 5G also comes with a 4,500 mAh battery.
The Poco F4 5G will be available from Rs. 27,999 from June 27, 2022
