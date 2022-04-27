Poco F4 GT gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 120Hz display launched
Image: Poco
The Poco F4 GT comes with a 6.67-inch display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate.
Image: Poco
Under the hood, the smartphone features Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which offers a top-of-the-line processor.
Image: Poco
The Poco F4 GT couples the flagship processor with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of RAM.
Image: Poco
The rear panel of the smartphone features a triple camera setup, including a 64MP lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens.
Image: Poco
The smartphone features a 4,700 mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging, which can charge the smartphone in about 17 minutes.
Image: Poco
Globally, the price of Poco F4 GT has been set at EUR 599, which roughly translates to Rs. 49,000.
Image: Poco