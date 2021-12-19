Political face-off over raising women's marriage age to 21
Image: Unsplash
Cabinet has passed a proposal to raise the legal marriage age for women from 18 to 21 years, the same as men.
Image: Unsplash
The clearance came a year after PM Modi announced the plan during his Independence Day speech.
Image: PTI
Head of Central task force, Jaya Jaitly said the move was aimed at empowering women and not controlling the population.
Image: PTI
Asaduddin Owaisi has opposed the proposal saying that women should be allowed to marry at 18, just as they are allowed to vote.
Image: PTI
SP leader Shafiqur Rahman believes that girls are a 'liability' to the family & they should be married by 16-18 years or they would go 'rogue'.
Image: Twitter
P Chidambaram supported the move to raise the marriageable age but said that the law should come into force in 2023, after intense campaigning.
Image: PTI
The bill to amend the prohibition of the Child Marriage Act, 2006 is likely to be tabled in the ongoing Winter session of Parliament.
Image: Unsplash