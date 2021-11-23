Political leaders who switched to TMC from Congress & others
Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s son and former Congress MP Abhijit Mukherjee joined the TMC in July 2021
Sushmita Dev, who resigned from the Congress party, joined the TMC in August 2021
Former JD(U) general secretary Pavan Varma joined TMC on Nov 23 in Delhi
Ashok Tanwar, who quit the Congress in October 2019 and launched his own party, joined TMC on Nov 23
Former Congress leader and ex-chief minister of Goa Luizinho Faleiro joined TMC in September 2021
Congress leader Kirti Azad joined TMC on Nov 23 in New Delhi
