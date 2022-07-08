Sneha Biswas
Jul 08 ,2022
'Ponniyin Selvan 1': Aishwarya Rai to Vikram; walk through the cast's first look
Vikram will be seen in a never seen avatar of a fierce king named Aditya Karikala in 'Ponniyin Selvan.'
Image: Twitter@LycaProductions
This poster features Aishwarya Rai in a regal look as queen Nandini who is on a mission of vengeance.
Image: Twitter@LycaProductions
Aishwarya Rai will play a double role in 'Ponniyin Selvan Part 1'. She'll also be seen as Mandakini Devi, the mother of Nandini.
Image: Instagram@actorjayaram_official
South actor Karthi will be seen as Vanthiyathevan who is described as a 'swashbuckling adventure, a spy and a prince without a kingdom.'
Image: Twitter@LycaProductions
Jayaram Ravi will portray the powerful king Great Raja Raja Chola aka Ponniyin Selvan, who is a 'visionary prince' and 'architect of the golden era'.
Image: Twitter@LycaProductions
Trisha Krishnan will be seen stepping into the shoes of Princess Kundavai
Image: Twitter@LycaProductions
Other notable actors in the film include Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Parthiban, Prakash Raj, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Kishore, Rahman.
Image: Instagram@actorjayaram_official
Find Out More