Sneha Biswas

Jul 08 ,2022

'Ponniyin Selvan 1': Aishwarya Rai to Vikram; walk through the cast's first look

Vikram will be seen in a never seen avatar of a fierce king named Aditya Karikala in 'Ponniyin Selvan.' Image: Twitter@LycaProductions
This poster features Aishwarya Rai in a regal look as queen Nandini who is on a mission of vengeance. Image: Twitter@LycaProductions
Aishwarya Rai will play a double role in 'Ponniyin Selvan Part 1'. She'll also be seen as Mandakini Devi, the mother of Nandini. Image: Instagram@actorjayaram_official
South actor Karthi will be seen as Vanthiyathevan who is described as a 'swashbuckling adventure, a spy and a prince without a kingdom.' Image: Twitter@LycaProductions
Jayaram Ravi will portray the powerful king Great Raja Raja Chola aka Ponniyin Selvan, who is a 'visionary prince' and 'architect of the golden era'. Image: Twitter@LycaProductions
Trisha Krishnan will be seen stepping into the shoes of Princess Kundavai Image: Twitter@LycaProductions
Other notable actors in the film include Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Parthiban, Prakash Raj, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Kishore, Rahman. Image: Instagram@actorjayaram_official
Find Out More