Pooja Bhatt: Notable movies & TV series to watch on 'Sadak' actor's birthday
'Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin' featured Pooja Bhatt as a major female lead for the first time and garnered tons of appreciation for her performance.
Image: A Still from 'Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin'
Pooja Bhatt's 'Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee' was among the popular '90s romantic films. The actor essayed the role of a schizophrenic patient and her performance was praised by the audience.
Image: A Still from 'Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee'
Pooja Bhatt and Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Zakhm' was a huge hit among the audience and it earned the cast members positive reviews from the audience.
Image: 'Zakhm' Movie Poster
The movie 'Sadak' is considered one of the notable movies of Pooja Bhatt's career that garnered her amazing reviews from the viewers. She also appeared in the sequel to the film released in 2020.
Image: A Still from 'Sadak'
Pooja Bhatt essayed a pivotal role in the film, 'Border' which featured an ensemble cast of talented star cast including Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, among others.
Image: A Still from 'Border'
Pooja Bhatt essayed the lead role in the 2021 Netflix series titled 'Bombay Begums.' Her promising performance in the series was lauded by the fans.
Image: A Still from 'Bombay Begums'
Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, 'Chaahat' featured Pooja Bhatt as one of the lead actors and received massive fame from all over the world.
Image: A Still from 'Chaahat'