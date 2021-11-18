Pooja Hegde, Aishwarya Rai and other celebs who have recently visited the Maldives
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi enjoyed their trip to the Maldives and were accompanied by Vaibhav's daughter from his first marriage, Samaira.
Image: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial
Janhvi Kapoor shared pictures from her trip to the scenic Maldives and struck a pose in a swimsuit with hints of blue and purple.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Tara Sutaria earlier gave her fans a glimpse into her 'Maldivian mornings'.
Image: Instagram/@tarasutaria
Tiger Shroff's picture from his trip to the Maldives had his fans in awe. Through his caption, he urged followers to protect the planet.
Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff
Pooja Hegde stunned in her tropical picture from her recent trip as she donned a bralette and a pair of palazzos.
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan recently vacationed in the Maldives and celebrated their daughter, Aaradhya’s 10th birthday there.
Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb
Varun Dhawan shared an exciting video in which he can be seen having fun underwater in the Maldives.
Image: Instagram/@varundvn