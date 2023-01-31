Hardika Gupta
Jan 31 ,2023
Pooja Hegde is an epitome of grace at her 'Bhai ki Shaadi'
@poojahegde/Instagram
Pooja Hegde's brother Rishabh Hegde tied the knot with his girlfriend Shivani Shetty.
@poojahegde/Instagram
For her 'Bhai Ki Shaadi, Pooja wore South Indian attire and looked beautiful.
@poojahegde/Instagram
She opted for an orange silk saree teamed with a matching embellished blouse.
@poojahegde/Instagram
The actress accessorised her look with a gold necklace, earrings and maang tika featuring green stones and studs.
@poojahegde/Instagram
Pooja also wore gold bangles and a belly chain.
@poojahegde/Instagram
The 'Cirkus' actor donned a braid with strings of Gajra wrapped around her hair.
@poojahegde/Instagram
