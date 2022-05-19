Pooja Hegde never fails to turn heads with her glammed-up looks; Here's proof
Image: Instagram/@poojahegde
Pooja Hegde surely turned heads with her floral but glammed-up look on Day 1 of the Cannes Film Festival.
Image: Instagram/@poojahegde
Her orange coloured bodycon dress with thigh-high slit is one of her most glamorous looks of all time.
Image: Instagram/@poojahegde
Pooja Hegde knows how to slay in monochrome outfits and this black sparkly pantsuit is its proof.
Image: Instagram/@poojahegde
She left her fans in awe of her elegance in this shimmery black coloured saree. The actor did not accessorise the look and went for smokey eye makeup.
Image: Instagram/@poojahegde
Her black gown with a thigh-high slit and some velvet accents is surely very glamorous.
Image: Instagram/@poojahegde
The actor looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous in this halter brown shimmery dress.
Image: Instagram/@poojahegde
She surely left everyone stunned with her glam as she sported this white blouse and blue long skirt.
Image: Instagram/@poojahegde