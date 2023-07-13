Shreya Pandey

Jul 13 ,2023

Pooja Hegde serves a lesson in comfort styling
Varinder Chawla
Pooja Hegde was recently snapped in the city on a solo dinner date. Varinder Chawla
The actress opted for a sporty look for her night out. Varinder Chawla
She teamed a solid white crop top with a tan straight-fit bottom. Varinder Chawla
She completed the look with sports shoes and a statement necklace. Varinder Chawla
Pooja kept her tresses open to give her a chic look. Varinder Chawla
She obliged the paparazzi members with pictures and greeted them with a warm smile. Varinder Chawla
The actress stepped out to dine at a popular restaurant in Mumbai. Varinder Chawla
She will be seen next alongside Mahesh Babu in the film Jana Gana Mana. Varinder Chawla
