Pooja Hegde sets goals for fashion lovers with her trendsetting outfits
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja
Pooja Hedge has amped up the fashion game by donning an all black ensemble. She wore a shiny black suit with a plane black cut-out top.
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja
Pooja Hegde was seen flaunting her curves in an all-white body-hugging dress.
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja
The actor sizzles in an all-yellow suit like a diva, which is paired with yellow crop top and same-coloured heels.
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja
It seems like Hegde loves beach vacations as she posed against the backdrop of sea. This pic features the actor in an orange and white striped co-ord set.
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja
The denim on denim never goes out of fashion and Hegde has proved the same by donning a denim crop top with ripped jeans.
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja
Flaunting her curves, Pooja wore a white floral co-ord set paired with white-coloured oversized shirt.
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja
The south stunner wore her heart out, flaunting her beach collection. She wore a brown bikini with white floral wide-leg trousers.
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja