Anjali Choudhury
May 05 ,2023
Pooja Hegde shares glimpse of her Sri Lanka vacation
Image: @hegdepooja/Instagram
Pooja Hegde shares a series of pictures on her Instagram handle with the caption, "Just some randomness."
Image: @hegdepooja/Instagram
Pooja Hegde kept it casual in a straw hat with dewy makeup during her Sri Lanka vacation. She wore an off-white bralette top.
Image: @hegdepooja/Instagram
The Housefull 4 actress wore an off-shoulder white dress with floral prints and paired it with a red handbag.
Image: @hegdepooja/Instagram
Pooja Hegde opted for a bright yellow printed bodycon dress during her Sri Lanka outing.
Image: @hegdepooja/Instagram
The actress completed her look with white shoes and wavy hairdo.
Image: @hegdepooja/Instagram
Pooja Hegde also relished on some authentic cuisines during her trip.
Image: @hegdepooja/Instagram
