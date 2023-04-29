Aalokitaa Basu
Apr 29 ,2023
Pooja Hegde shimmies in silver
hegdepooja/Instagram
Pooja Hegde's latest look features the actress wrapped in bright silver hues.
hegdepooja/Instagram
The bodycon floor-length gown features a plunging neckline ending at the midriff as the rest of the gown wraps in front to form a shimmery pleat.
hegdepooja/Instagram
The singular pleat runs down the length of the gown in to drapes of statement-sized sequins.
hegdepooja/Instagram
The actress can be seen making use of the gowns fluidity as she shimmies in silver.
hegdepooja/Instagram
The understated makeup and slick hair let the gown shine bright.
hegdepooja/Instagram
