Anjali Negi
Feb 28 ,2023
Pooja Hegde shines in corset style metallic outfit
Image: @hegdepooja/Instagram
Pooja Hegde shared multiple pictures donning a corset style metallic dress her Instagram handle on Monday (February 28).
Image: @hegdepooja/Instagram
The outfit had a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit and an asymmetric hem.
Image: @hegdepooja/Instagram
For her makeup, the actress went with a neutral lip shade and smoky eyes.
Image: @hegdepooja/Instagram
Keeping the look understated, Pooja let her hair loose in soft waves and ditched accessories.
Image: @hegdepooja/Instagram
The Cirkus actress struck multiple poses in the shared images.
Image: @hegdepooja/Instagram
