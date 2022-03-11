Pooja Hegde: Take inspirations from 'Radhe Shyam' star to rock every hairstyle with grace
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja
Pooja Hegde surely looked stunning in this hairstyle. She clipped a part of her hair at the back and soft curled the rest.
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja
The actor aced the messy bun look with this monochrome red outfit.
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja
The actor's braid was surely hairstyling goals. It looked gorgeous with her white sweater dress.
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja
The 'Radhe Shyam' star parted her hair and tied them in a simple ponytail and looked graceful as ever.
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja
The actor's traditional hairstyle is worth taking inspiration from. The garland of white flowers added to its beauty.
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja
While the wet hair look is in these days, Pooja Hegde sure aced it.
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja