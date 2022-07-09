Sneha Biswas
Jul 09 ,2022
Pooja Hegde to Manushi Chhillar, celebs sported in uber-stylish outfits at Mumbai Airport
Manushi Chhillar was seen at the Mumbai airport in a stunning long hoodie dress which she paired with black netted stockings.
Image: Varinder Chawla
South diva Pooja Hegde made several heads turn in a cute black body-hugging dress which she paired with a white printed jacket.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The 'Ek Villain Returns' team were also spotted acing the perfect airport fashion look.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Singer Stebin Ben sported a cool white tee shirt which he paired with a pair of denim.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Alaya F was seen donning a black spaghetti top along with blue jeans.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Suniel Shetty dished out some major fashion goals in this blue and white printed shirt look.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Daisy Shah looks simple yet elegant in this orange shirt and blue jeans.
Image: Varinder Chawla
