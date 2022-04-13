Pooja Hegde to Samantha Ruth; Haldi outfits inspired by South divas
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja
Pooja Hegde looked stunning in a simple ruffled saree, with an elegant blouse with intricate mirror work, that would make for a perfect Haldi outfit.
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja
If one wishes to go down the simple yet classy route, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's yellow ethnic outfit is the perfect example.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Kajal Aggarwal stole the show in her sheer yellow saree with intricate embroidery, that took her look up a notch.
Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial
Srinidhi Shetty kept it classy with a long sleeve yellow blouse and skirt, which had a pink floral print, which would be perfect for a Haldi ceremony.
Image: Instagram/@srinidhi_shetty
Raashii Khanna opted for a simple yellow saree, with which she wore an off-shoulder blouse.
Image: Instagram/@raashiikhanna
Keerthy Suresh donned a deep yellow traditional outfit with intricate mirror work and paired it with matching jewellery.
Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial