Popular Bluetooth speakers to purchase under Rs. 3,000 in India
Image: Unsplash
The Mivi Play Bluetooth speaker with 12 hours of playtime and a built-in microphone is available on Amazon for Rs. 699.
Image: Mivi
Boat Stone 180 5W Bluetooth speaker with up to 10 hours playback, 1.75-inch driver and IPX7 rating are available on Amazon for Rs. 1,138.
Image: Boat
Infinity Fuze 100 wireless speaker with microphone, dual equalizer and IPX7 water resistance rating is available on Amazon for Rs. 1,499.
Image: Infinity
The Boat Stone 650 10W Bluetooth speaker with up to 7 hours of playback, IPX5 water resistance rating and integrated controls in available on Amazon for Rs. 1,799.
Image: Boat
The JBL Go 2 is available on Amazon for Rs. 2,385. It comes in multiple colour options, has an IPX7 water resistance rating and offers up to 5 hours of playback.
Image: JBL
The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) is often available under its current price of Rs. 3,499. It can be used both as a Bluetooth speaker and a hands-free smart speaker with Alexa.
Image: Amazon