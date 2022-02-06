Popular smartphones under Rs. 30,000 in India - February 2022
Image: Unsplash
At Rs. 30,099, the iPhone SE is the most affordable iPhone by Apple that is available right now. It has a 4.7-inch display, along with the A13 Bionic chipset.
Image: Apple
OnePlus Nord 2 5G is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 29,999 on Amazon. It comes with Dimensity 1200 AI chipset along with a 6.43-inch 90Hz display.
Image OnePlus :
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 24,999. It comes with a Snapdragon 778G processor and features a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display.
Image: Samsung
Moto G71 5G is available on Flipkart for Rs. 18,999. It comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ display, along with Snapdragon 695 chipset.
Image: Motorola
The Poco M3 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 16,499 on Flipkart and comes with a Dimensity 700 chipset, 6.5-inch display and a 5,000 mAh battery.
Image: Poco
Redmi 10 Prime is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 12,499. It features an Helio G88 processor along with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display and a 6,000 mAh battery.
Image: Redmi