Popular truly wireless earphones under Rs. 5,000 in February 2022
Image: Unsplash
One of the most affordable yet popular TWS earphones is the Boult Audio AirBass Z1, which is currently available for Rs. 1,499 and offers 24H playtime with Type-C charging.
Image: Boult
The Noise Air Buds Mini are currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 1,499 and has over 100,000 ratings. It offers Hyper Sync technology and up to 15H of playtime.
Image: Noise
Yet other earbuds with over 200,000 reviews on Flipkart are the Boat Airdopes 381 with ASAP charging technology. It is priced at Rs. 1,699.
Image: Boat
Boat Airdopes 441 TWS is one of the most popular TWS earbuds on Amazon with over 150,000 ratings. It is currently priced at Rs. 1,999 and offers a total of 35H playback.
Image: Boat
The Realme Buds Air 2 are priced at Flipkart on Rs. 3,299 and come with active noise cancellation with up to 25 hours of playtime.
Image: Realme
Lastly, the OnePlus Buds Z2 are currently priced on Flipkart for Rs. 4,999 and offer decent sound quality and active noise cancellation.
Image: OnePlus