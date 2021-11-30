Porsche adds 160 customisable new colours across all model series
Image: Porsche
Porsche is reviving cult-classic colours by introducing 160 new shades across every model series.
Owners of the model 911 and 718 series can customise their Porsche in over 100 colour options.
Porsche is also offering over 50 new colours for customisation to owners of the Macan, Panamera and Cayenne.
Porsche Taycan owners will also be able to customise their rides in over 65 different colours.
Owners can even submit their request for a particular colour matching any of their belongings.
