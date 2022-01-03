Portronics Kronos Y1 Smartwatch Launched: Check Price And Specifications
Image: Portronics
The Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch has a curved 1.75" HD display carved in a metallic body. It is available on Amazon for Rs. 3,299 in two colours: Black and Grey.
As the company says, the smartwatch supports over 200 watch faces.
The Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch has an SpO2 monitor, multiple sports modes, heart rate monitoring and blood pressure monitoring sensor.
At its price point, the Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch also has a built-in microphone and speaker for answering phone calls from the watch itself. It also has a dedicated phone interface for the same.
When connected with a smartphone, the Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch can be used to control music on the smartphone with on-screen controls such as play, pause, next and last song.
The Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch features a battery that can last up to seven days of usage and can be charged using a magnetic pin charger that comes in the box.
The Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch is IP67 water-resistant, features multiple sports modes and can also display notifications from the smartphone.
