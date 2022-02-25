Portronics launched Harmonics 250 and Harmonics X1 neckband earphones in India
Image: Portronics
Out of the box, the Portronics Harmonics X1 comes with 10mm drivers to deliver clear sound. Additionally, the earbuds are magnetic - they attach together when the user is not listening to music with the device.
Image: Portronics
The Portronics Harmonics X1 has a 150 mAh battery which is claimed to deliver up to 15H of music playtime and up to 15H of talk time. The device is priced at Rs. 999 on Amazon.
Image: Portronics
The Portronics Harmonics 250 comes with slightly bigger 10.5mm drivers. The device comes in two colours - Green and Black.
Image: Portronics
The Portronics Harmonics 250 runs on Bluetooth v5.0 and users can activate the voice assistant on their device by a button on the control centre.
Image: Portronics
The device features a Type-C port and it takes about 2 hours to completely charge the device. Then there are other controls on the device for increasing and decreasing the volume.
Image: Portronics
The Portronics Harmonics 250 is available on Amazon for Rs. 1,199, but it is marked at Rs. 2,999.
Image: Portronics