Shikhar Mehrotra
Jul 12 ,2022
Portronics Muff headphones with Bluetooth v5.2 and up to 30H playtime launched in India
Image: Portronics
The Portronics Muff headphones come with inline controls and adjustable housing for comfort.
Image: Portronics
With a 520 mAh battery, the headphones can deliver up to 30 hours of playtime. They charge via a Type-C port.
Image: Portronics
With the memory foam cushioning, the headphones should be good at passive noise cancellation.
Image: Portronics
While the headphones connect via Bluetooth v5.2, users can also use a 3.5 headphone jack.
Image: Portronics
The headphones are available in three different colours, including red, black and blue.
Image: Portronics
The Portronics Muffs headphones are available on Amazon for Rs. 1,999.
Image: Portronics
