Saksham nagar
May 05 ,2023
Possible replacements for injured KL Rahul in WTC Final
Image: BCCI
As Indian batsman, KL Rahul is injured in the IPL 2023 and is also likely to miss WTC Final, a look at his possible replacements.
Image: BCCI
Ishan Kishan is an explosive opener and has proven his mettle in the white ball format. He was part of the team for Australia Test series and can replace Rahul.
Image: PTI
Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari was a part of the team and ruled out due to poor form. He has performed in domestic cricket off late and can replace Rahul.
Image: BCCI
Sarfaraz Khan has been performing exceptionally well for Mumbai in domestic cricket and has constantly knocking the doors of selectors.
Image: PTI
Suryakumar Yadav was a part of the team in the Australia series but was not able to perform well. Seeing his form in IPL he can be a good replacement for Rahul.
Image: BCCI
KL Rahul injured himself while playing for LSG vs RCB and is out of the remainder of the IPL 2023 and his presence in WTC Final is also on hold.
Image: BCCI/IPL
