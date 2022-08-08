Prachi Arya
Post Pete Davidson-Kim Kardashian’s breakup, a look at SNL star's past celebrity linkups
IMAGE: Instagram/peteandkimupdates
Cazzie David, who is the daughter of comedian Larry David, dated Davidson from 2016 to 2018.
IMAGE: Instagram/cazziedavid
Davidson and Ariana Grande got swept up in a whirlwind romance, which resulted in them getting engaged after just a few weeks of dating. They ended in 2018.
IMAGE: Instagram/arianagrande
Davidson was first linked to Kate Beckinsale after the pair were spotted getting cosy at a Golden Globes party in January 2019. The age gap resulted in a split.
IMAGE: Instagram/katebeckinsale
Davidson was linked to "Maid" star Margaret Qualley from August to October 2019.
IMAGE: Instagram/margaret.qualley_
Davidson and supermodel Kaia Gerber packed on the PDA during a romantic trip to Miami in November 2019. They broke up in January 2020.
IMAGE: Instagram/kaiagerber
Davidson started dating Phoebe Dynevor in mid-2021. The couple quickly went public, stepping out together at events such as Wimbledon, and later broke up.
IMAGE: Instagram/phoebedynevor
Kardashian and Davidson met when she hosted “Saturday Night Live” in October 2021, and started officially dating, and later parted ways in August this year.
IMAGE: Instagram/peteandkimupdates
