Post 'Vikram' release, a look at all mind-blowing characters played by Kamal Haasan
IMAGE: Instagram/kamalfansclub
Chachi 420 is a 1997 comedy film that stars Kamal Haasan in the role of a female. The film won im critical appreciation for his role in the film.
IMAGE: Instagram/mirchi90s
Saagar is a 1985 romantic drama directed by Ramesh Sippy. The film stars Rishi Kapoor, Kamal Haasan and Dimple Kapadia in key roles.
IMAGE: Instagram/nh_studioz
Hey Ram is a 2000 crime drama written, directed and produced by Kamal Haasan, who also stars in it as the titular character.
IMAGE: Instagram/big2day_isai
Virumaandi is a 2004 action drama written, co-edited, produced, and directed by Kamal Haasan who also performed in the title role.
IMAGE: Instagram/kollywood.kingdom
Vishwaroopam II is a 2018 espionage action thriller written and directed by Kamal Haasan.
IMAGE: Instagram/m/sonymusic_south
Anbe Sivam is a 2003 Indian Tamil-language comedy-drama film directed by Sundar C. The film was written by Kamal Haasan, and Madhan provided the dialogues.
IMAGE: Instagram/Magical_world_love