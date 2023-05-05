Anirban Sarkar
May 05 ,2023
Potential stand-by India players for WTC 2023 final
Image: BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav couldn't find a place in the squad for the WTC final but he could be one of the stand-by players
Image: BCCI
Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in explosive form in the IPL and could feature on the list of stand-by players for the WTC final.
Image: PTI
Sarfaraz Khan has been in good form in the domestic circuit and he could emerge as one of the picks for the stand-by players
Image: PTI
Ishan Kishan has shown his capability behind the wicket for Mumbai Indians and he could be one of the picks.
Image: PTI
Mukesh Kumar led Bengal to the Ranji Trophy final this season and has also chipped in for RCB in IPL 2023
UK's condition will suit Navdeep Saini's style of bowling and the pacer will look to take up his chances if he makes the cut
Image: AP
Find Out More