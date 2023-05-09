Niharika Sanjeeiv

May 09 ,2023

Prabhas arrives in style at Adipurush trailer launch
Varinder Chawla
Prabhas arrived at Adipurush trailer launch in a blue shirt and matching pants. Image: Varinder Chawla
Prabhas added blue tinted sunglasses to accentuate his look. Image: Varinder Chawla
Prabhas posed in style for the cameras. Image: Varinder Chawla
Prabhas, will play the role of lord Ram, in Adipurush. Image: Varinder Chawla
Prabhas flashed his million-dollar smile for the camera. Image: Varinder Chawla
Find Out More