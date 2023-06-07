Aalokitaa Basu
Jun 07 ,2023
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon embody Ram-Sita at Adipurush event in Tirupati
Twitter
Prabhas and team Adipurush were photographed arriving at Tirupati for the launch of the film's second trailer.
Twitter
Kriti Sanon graced the event in a resplendent black saree with glimmering floral mukaish embroidery and a heavy gold zari border.
Twitter
Prabhas, who plays the role of Raghava, lifted a bow at the event, much like Ram in Ramayana recreating the mythological moment.
Twitter
This frame shows Kriti folding her hands with a bowed head, reminiscent of her Sita-inspired role of Janaki in the film.
Twitter
The on-screen Raghav-Janaki pairing complimented each other in their matched monochrome ensembles as they smiled for the cameras.
Twitter
Adipurush, inspired by the mythological epic of Ramayana, is gearing up for a theatrical release on June 16.
Twitter
