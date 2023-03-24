Anjali Choudhury
Mar 24 ,2023
Pradeep Sarkar passes away: A look at his iconic films
Image: @pradeepsarkar
Pradeep Sarkar made his directorial debut with the 2005 film Parineeta.
Image: IMDb
Pradeep Sarkar directed the 2007 film Laaga Chunari Mein Daag: Journey of a Woman starring Rani Mukherjee and Abhishek Bachchan as main leads.
Image: IMDb
The late director was also behind the film Lafangey Parindey starring Neil Nitin Mukesh and Deepika Padukone.
Image: IMDb
Pradeep Sarkar directed the film Helicopter Eela starring Kajol Devgn and Riddhi Sen.
Image: IMDb
Pradeep Sarkar helmed the movie Mardaani starring Rani Mukherjee as a lady cop.
Image: IMDb
