Pranab Mukherjee's Birth Anniversary: 5 interesting facts about the former President
Bharat Ratna late Pranab Mukherjee's political journey began in Bengal in 1967, when he formed the Bengal Congress. Later he became an MP in 1969. He was also elected five times to the Rajya Sabha and twice in Lok Sabha.
Pranab Mukherjee had served in many important positions like Finance Minister, Defense Minister and Foreign Minister. He had also played an important role in the US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement.
He resigned from his post as the FM in 2012 to become the 13th President of India. He held the post of President from 2012 to 2017.
Pranab Mukherjee was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 2019 for his contribution to the country ,by his successor, President Ram Nath Kovind.
The Former President had posted his last tweet on August 10, last year, informing that he had tested COVID-19 positive. He passed away on 31 August 2020 at the age of 84.
